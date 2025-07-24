Google accidentally leaks full Pixel 10 series on Play Store
Google has accidentally leaked the entire Pixel 10 lineup ahead of its August 20 unveiling. A hidden banner in the Play Store app—discovered by Android Authority—featured all four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Only accessible via internal Play Store code, the graphic includes "Meet the new Pixel 10 Series" text and hints at a forthcoming promotional offer.
Design and colors of the Pixel 10 series
The leaked banner gave us a first look at the design and colors of the new Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, and 10 Pro models were seen in a silver-blue "Moonstone" color. Meanwhile, the base model of this series was shown in bright blue. These design elements match with previous leaks and Google's own teaser for the upcoming lineup.
What to expect from Pixel 10 range?
As for upgrades, rumors suggest that Google is planning to make some changes across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. These include adding a third camera to the base model, improving specs on the Pro model, and making the Pro Fold dustproof. Google will officially unveil its new Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event on August 20.