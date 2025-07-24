Apple's new $20/month plan protects 3 devices including older ones

Apple has launched a new subscription-based insurance plan, AppleCare One, to provide coverage for up to three devices under a single policy. The scheme, priced at $20 per month (approximately ₹1,660), will be available in the US starting today. It aims to provide more comprehensive coverage while simplifying Apple's existing Care services.

Plan benefits Coverage for all supported devices The AppleCare One plan includes a range of services such as battery replacements, 24/7 customer support, and accidental damage protection for things like drops and spills. You can enroll in the plan through your iPhone, iPad, Mac or by visiting an Apple store. The program covers all hardware currently supported under AppleCare—from iPhones to Vision Pro headsets and HomePods—regardless of model or configuration.

Added coverage Theft and loss protection included In a major move, AppleCare One also provides theft and loss protection for devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. This feature was previously available only as an add-on to the standard AppleCare plan. The launch of this new offering underscores Apple's commitment to expanding its services business, which includes platforms like iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store.