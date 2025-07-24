Elephant tramples multi-millionaire CEO to death in South Africa 

FC Conradie, the 39-year-old CEO and co-owner of Gondwana Private Game Reserve in South Africa , was tragically killed by an African elephant on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 8:00am as he tried to move a group of elephants away from tourist lodges. Suddenly, a six-ton elephant charged at Conradie, mauling him with its tusks and trampling him repeatedly. Despite rangers' efforts to intervene, they were unable to save him.

Past tragedy Another similar incident in 2024 This is the second fatal incident at the 27,000-acre reserve near Mossel Bay, which is a popular tourist destination. In March last year, David Kandela, a game ranger at Gondwana, was killed by an elephant named Bonny while guiding a herd through the Eco Tent Lodge area. The cow impaled Kandela with her tusks and dragged him into bushes, where other elephants joined in and tore off his limbs.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway Both elephants involved in these incidents are believed to belong to the same herd. An investigation has been launched into Conradie's death, with South African Police confirming that emergency services declared him dead at the scene. The elephant was later moved away by rangers. A spokesperson for Gondwana Private Game Reserve expressed profound sadness over Conradie's passing and extended support to his family during this tragic time.