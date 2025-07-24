When, where to watch 'Saiyaara' on OTT?

The musical romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken the box office by storm since its release on July 18, 2025. Amid its success, the film's makers are reportedly planning an OTT release on Netflix after a 90-day theatrical run. This would mean a delay from the earlier expected September 2025 digital debut.

Negotiations underway Discussions are on between 'Saiyaara' team and streaming platform The Times of India reported that the Saiyaara team is currently in discussions with Netflix to secure a 90-day theatrical window for Mohit Suri's directorial. This move would allow the Yash Raj Films production to fully capitalize on its box office success before making the transition to digital platforms. The film had originally been slated for an OTT debut after an eight-week successful run in theaters.

Box office success The film entered ₹100cr club within 4 days of release Since its release, Saiyaara has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film entered the ₹100cr club within four days of its release and crossed the ₹150cr mark in six days. It has received a positive response from cinephiles, with fans praising the chemistry between Panday and Padda as well as their performances.