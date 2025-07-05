Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' nears ₹140cr mark

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh 's Sitaare Zameen Par is still going strong at the box office , inching closer to the ₹140cr mark after 15 days. Despite a slight dip in earnings on its second Friday, the film has seen improved occupancy rates, especially during evening and night shows. The movie was released on June 20, 2025.

Box office performance Film's total collection stands at ₹137.90cr; occupancy improves On Thursday, the film witnessed a 9% dip in earnings, raking in ₹2.50cr, taking its second-week total to ₹46.5cr. However, it saw a further drop of about 4% on Friday (July 4), earning an estimated ₹2.50cr in India. This brings the film's total net collection to ₹137.90cr so far, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi occupancy rate stood at 12.89% on Friday (July 4), up from just over 9% on Thursday (July 3).

Actor's reaction Khan grateful for film's positive response Despite the box office fluctuations, Sitaare Zameen Par has been warmly received by audiences. The film's positive reviews on social media have left Khan grateful. He told NDTV, "I am thrilled with the response. Itne khush cheezein dikh rahe hai. The film is touching a deep chord with people, and that is making me and the entire team very happy." Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.