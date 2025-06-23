Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen...' mints nearly ₹60cr in bumper opening weekend
What's the story
Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has had a strong opening weekend at the box office. The heartwarming sports comedy, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, earned ₹59.90cr by Sunday, per Sacnilk. The film's earnings saw a significant jump from an average start of ₹10.7cr on Friday to ₹20.2cr on Saturday, and ₹29cr on Sunday.
Box office performance
The film is set to beat 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Sitaare Zameen Par is close to beating the lifetime domestic collection of Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which ended at ₹61.36 crore. The film has already surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 (₹29.5cr) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹26.25cr) in its opening weekend alone. However, it still lags behind Salman Khan's Sikandar, which earned ₹74.5cr in its opening weekend, and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which raked in ₹62.25cr.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen...' is a spiritual successor to 'Taare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. The original film told the touching story of Ishaan, a dyslexic child played by Darsheel Safary, and sensitively portrayed learning disabilities. The new film features an ensemble cast including Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. It tells the story of Gulshan (Khan), a basketball coach who must coach neurodivergent children as part of his community service after a DUI charge.