Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen...' mints nearly ₹60cr in bumper opening weekend

'Sitaare Zameen...' is a spiritual successor to 'Taare Zameen Par'

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. The original film told the touching story of Ishaan, a dyslexic child played by Darsheel Safary, and sensitively portrayed learning disabilities. The new film features an ensemble cast including Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. It tells the story of Gulshan (Khan), a basketball coach who must coach neurodivergent children as part of his community service after a DUI charge.