John Abraham rents out 3 Bandra apartments for ₹6.3L/month
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham, whose recent action film The Diplomat received a lot of love from the audience, is benefiting from his property investments.
The actor recently rented out three luxury apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai, with an estimated rental value of ₹4.3 crore over five years.
The rental agreement was registered in May 2025, as reviewed by Square Yards.
Rental increase
Total monthly rent for all three properties starts at ₹6.3L
The cumulative monthly rent for all three properties starts at ₹6.3L in the first year and will go up to ₹8L in the last year.
The agreement includes an annual rent hike of nearly 8% for the first two years and about 5% for the last two years.
The total rental value over five years is estimated to be around ₹4.3cr.
Agreement specifics
Properties located in the Sea Glimpse CHS
The three properties are situated in The Sea Glimpse Co-Operative Housing Society.
The rental agreement, which was registered with a stamp duty of ₹1.12L and registration charges of ₹1,000, includes a security deposit of ₹36L.
The lease tenure is reported to be 60 months (five years).
Celebrity enclave
Bandra West is home to many Bollywood celebrities
Bandra West is a popular residential area in Mumbai, known for its high demand for properties.
The area is home to several Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
With his recent property rentals, Abraham is capitalizing on the high demand in this elite neighborhood of stars.