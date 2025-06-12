What's the story

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Housefull 5, has surpassed his own film, Sky Force, to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The comedy earned ₹120.25cr in six days, beating Sky Force's lifetime collection of ₹112.75cr.

This feat underscores how Khiladi Kumar delivered two successful films in distinct genres this year, despite a tough market for Bollywood.