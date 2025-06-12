'Housefull 5' beats 'Sky Force' to become 2025's 3rd-highest grosser
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest release, Housefull 5, has surpassed his own film, Sky Force, to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
The comedy earned ₹120.25cr in six days, beating Sky Force's lifetime collection of ₹112.75cr.
This feat underscores how Khiladi Kumar delivered two successful films in distinct genres this year, despite a tough market for Bollywood.
Box office showdown
Comparison of the 2 films' box office performance
Earlier this year, Sky Force, a patriotic action-drama, opened to decent numbers and had a four-week run at the box office. It collected ₹86.5cr in its first week before witnessing a drop in footfalls. Despite solid weekend jumps, it finished its run at ₹112.75cr after four weeks.
In contrast, Housefull 5 opened with a bang at ₹24cr on its first Friday and peaked over the weekend with collections of ₹32.5cr on Sunday alone!
Record-breaking achievement
'Housefull 5' only behind these 2 films
With its impressive six-day total collection of ₹120cr, Housefull 5 has now become the third biggest Hindi grosser of the year.
It is only behind Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which has collected over ₹171cr, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which stands at a record-breaking ₹585.7cr!
This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Kumar had been suffering from a flop streak after the pandemic.
Box office predictions
Film expected to cross ₹150cr mark
Industry experts believe Housefull 5 is going strong and has enough incentive for another strong weekend. If the momentum sustains, it might cross the ₹150cr mark, though overtaking Raid 2 may be a steep climb.
The film stars an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, and Dino Morea, among others.
It has been released in two versions with two different endings!