What's the story

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are currently embroiled in a legal dispute, following Rawal's sudden exit from the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3.

The actor announced his decision to quit the project earlier this month, citing that the role was "not something he wants to do now."

Since then, things have taken a legal turn with Kumar's production company reportedly suing Rawal for ₹25 crore in damages.