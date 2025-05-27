'Court will handle': Akshay on Paresh's 'Hera Pheri 3' exit
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are currently embroiled in a legal dispute, following Rawal's sudden exit from the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3.
The actor announced his decision to quit the project earlier this month, citing that the role was "not something he wants to do now."
Since then, things have taken a legal turn with Kumar's production company reportedly suing Rawal for ₹25 crore in damages.
Defense
Kumar defended Rawal amid controversy
At the trailer launch of Housefull 5, Kumar defended Rawal when a journalist called him "foolish" for leaving Hera Pheri 3.
He said, "It is not right to use this kind of word for one of my co-stars like 'foolish' or something, I would not appreciate it, and it's not right."
"I have worked with him for the last 30-32 years. We are very good friends. He is a great actor."
Legal proceedings
'Serious matter' to be handled by court: Kumar
Kumar further said, "I don't think so, this is the place where I am going to talk about it. Because what has to happen is a very serious matter."
"It is a matter that is going to be handled by the court and things like that. So I don't think I am going to speak about it here."
Legal response
Rawal's legal team responded to Kumar's production house
In response to the lawsuit, Rawal said that his legal team has sent an appropriate response.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit."
"Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."
Reports also suggest that Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with interest.
Future of the Hera Pheri franchise is now in limbo.
Twitter Post
Read Rawal's tweet
My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025