'Welcome to the Jungle' aims for Christmas 2025 release: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated Akshay Kumar-led film Welcome To The Jungle has reportedly completed 75% of its shooting schedule.
A source told Pinkvilla that the team has also locked a nearly two-hour-long edit of everything that has been filmed so far.
The film is part of Kumar's reunion with producer Firoz Nadiadwala to revive two beloved Indian cinema franchises: Welcome and Hera Pheri.
Release date
'Welcome to the Jungle' is slated for a Christmas release
The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, has one of the biggest ensembles in the history of Hindi cinema. Apart from Kumar, it stars Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi, among others.
The makers are eyeing to release the adventure comedy on the Christmas 2025 weekend.
A source close to the development said "The film is being mounted at a big scale and the stakeholders are extremely happy with everything that they have seen on the edit table."
Production update
'Welcome to the Jungle' to wrap up by June
The makers of Welcome To The Jungle hope to wrap up filming by June 2025, giving them enough time for post-production before its Christmas release.
"While the VFX work for the already shot footage is going on in full swing, and nearing completion, the remaining footage too will need extensive VFX," a source told Pinkvilla.
Future ventures
Kumar's upcoming projects and 'Hera Pheri 3' update
Before Welcome To The Jungle, Kumar will be seen in two other comedies: Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3.
He is also shooting for a horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, with Priyadarshan, scheduled for an April 2026 release.
Speaking of Hera Pheri 3, another cult comic caper, it is likely to start production once Welcome To The Jungle wraps up.
However, there is no recent update on the threequel.