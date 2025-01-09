What's the story

The much-anticipated Akshay Kumar-led film Welcome To The Jungle has reportedly completed 75% of its shooting schedule.

A source told Pinkvilla that the team has also locked a nearly two-hour-long edit of everything that has been filmed so far.

The film is part of Kumar's reunion with producer Firoz Nadiadwala to revive two beloved Indian cinema franchises: Welcome and Hera Pheri.