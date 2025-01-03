Summarize Simplifying... In short The next installment of 'The Xpose' universe, 'Badass Ravi Kumar', is set to bring 1970s retro action and music back to the big screen.

The film's motion poster has already stirred up excitement online, with fans eagerly awaiting the trailer release on January 5.

With Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar and Prabhu Deva playing the villain, this film is predicted to be a blockbuster.

'Badass Ravi Kumar' releases on February 7

Himesh-Prabhu Deva's 'Badass Ravi Kumar' motion poster screams retro

By Tanvi Gupta 03:45 pm Jan 03, 202503:45 pm

What's the story Badass Ravi Kumar, the upcoming action-drama film, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, has dropped its 80-second motion poster. The film will hit theaters on February 7 under the direction of Keith Gomes and the production of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It features Reshammiya in the title role and Deva as the antagonist Carlos.

Check out the motion poster here

'Badass Ravi Kumar' continues 'The Xpose' universe

Badass Ravi Kumar is the next installment of The Xpose universe, with Reshammiya returning as Ravi Kumar. Set in the 1970s, by the look of the motion poster, the movie promises high-octane action sequences and musical entertainment. Deva will play the villain Carlos Pedro Panther, along with nine other villains. The trailer of this much-anticipated retro action musical will be out on Sunday (January 5).

'Badass Ravi Kumar' motion poster sparks excitement online

The release of the motion poster for Badass Ravi Kumar has sent netizens into a frenzy. One user wrote, "If you don't know Badass Ravikumar then you missed a lot of things in your life." Another user commented, "Most awaited film of all time is finally here." Some even jokingly predicted that the film could break the records set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.