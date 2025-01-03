Himesh-Prabhu Deva's 'Badass Ravi Kumar' motion poster screams retro
Badass Ravi Kumar, the upcoming action-drama film, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, has dropped its 80-second motion poster. The film will hit theaters on February 7 under the direction of Keith Gomes and the production of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It features Reshammiya in the title role and Deva as the antagonist Carlos.
Check out the motion poster here
'Badass Ravi Kumar' continues 'The Xpose' universe
Badass Ravi Kumar is the next installment of The Xpose universe, with Reshammiya returning as Ravi Kumar. Set in the 1970s, by the look of the motion poster, the movie promises high-octane action sequences and musical entertainment. Deva will play the villain Carlos Pedro Panther, along with nine other villains. The trailer of this much-anticipated retro action musical will be out on Sunday (January 5).
'Badass Ravi Kumar' motion poster sparks excitement online
The release of the motion poster for Badass Ravi Kumar has sent netizens into a frenzy. One user wrote, "If you don't know Badass Ravikumar then you missed a lot of things in your life." Another user commented, "Most awaited film of all time is finally here." Some even jokingly predicted that the film could break the records set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.