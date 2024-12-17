Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor is set to play an 'edgy, nasty gangster' in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film 'Arjun Ustara', which begins filming in January 2025.

The film, also starring Triptii Dimri, will recreate the post-independence Mumbai underworld.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:54 pm Dec 17, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is all set to transform himself for his next film, Arjun Ustara. The actor recently completed shooting for Deva, a "dark" and "menacing" project. Now, he's ready to explore the "edgy, nasty gangster '90s" for his next. On Tuesday, Kapoor posted a monochrome mirror selfie on Instagram Stories with the caption: "Prep time...Naya saal naya maal...(New year, new stuff) Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before...lost in the woods..."

Kapoor further teased his new character as opposed to his role in Deva. He wrote, "But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost...DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble...who will this new guy be...No friggin clue so far." "But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within..." he added, concluding with, "Sliding into the edgy, nasty gangster '90s."

'Arjun Ustara' to begin filming in January 2025

Earlier this year, director Vishal Bhardwaj had officially announced Arjun Ustara on Instagram. He had said he was excited to reunite with Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the project. The film, starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, will go on floors on January 6, 2025. A source close to the development told ETimes that a massive set is being constructed at a Mumbai studio with over 500 people working on it.

'Arjun Ustara' set to recreate post-Independence Mumbai underworld

The makers of Arjun Ustara are looking to recreate Mumbai from a bygone era. The film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-independence period. Meanwhile, Kapoor's movie Deva is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, also stars Pooja Hegde alongside Kapoor. It is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.