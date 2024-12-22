'One of my best works': Prashanth Neel teases 'Salaar 2'
Despite being a commercial success, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire's performance left director Prashanth Neel disappointed. In a recent interview with Kairam Vaashi to celebrate the film's first anniversary, Neel revealed he wasn't "completely happy" with how the film turned out. Even though it grossed over ₹700 crore and became a fan-favorite action film of 2023, Neel believed there were areas he could have improved upon. He is now determined to make the second part much better.
Neel's commitment to improve 'Salaar 2'
Neel said, "I am not completely happy about it. I am a little disappointed with how much effort I put into the first part," he said. "I don't know if subconsciously I was complacent coming off KGF 2 but ever since that happened I decided to make Salaar 2 one of my best movies." "The writing I have done for Salaar 2 is probably among my best works."
Neel's confidence in 'Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam'
Neel added, "I am going to make up for it more than I can imagine, and more than the audience is imagining right now. I have been confident about very few things in my life, and Salaar 2 is unquestionably one of my best works." The production of Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam started on the birthday of lead actor Prabhas. The sequel will continue from where the first part ended, following the journey of friends Deva and Vardha.