Anushka Shetty is set to star in 'Ghaati', releasing in April 2025, where she plays a legendary weed trader, a role unlike any she's played before.

The film, with a screenplay by Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao, also features Vikram Prabhu.

The intriguing tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" suggests a gripping tale of survival and redemption.

'Ghaati' locks release date

Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' to release in April 2025

By Isha Sharma 01:59 pm Dec 15, 202401:59 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated pan-Indian film Ghaati, starring actor Anushka Shetty, will premiere on April 18, 2025. The production team made the official announcement on Sunday. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, the film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Character reveal

Shetty portrays a legendary weed trader in 'Ghaati'

In Ghaati, Shetty will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as she plays a former victim turned criminal. Her character is a legendary weed trader caught up in a thrilling tale of revenge, redemption, and retribution. The film also features Vikram Prabhu in an important role.

Screenplay details

'Ghaati' screenplay crafted by a trio of talented writers

The screenplay of Ghaati is written by Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao. While the exact genre of Ghaati remains under wraps, its tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" hints at an exploration of humanity, survival, and redemption. The technical crew includes Manojh Reddy Katasani as the cinematographer and Nagavelli Vidya Sagar handling the score.