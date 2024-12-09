Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas, known for his collaborations with renowned directors, is set to work with 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty on a new project.

Shetty, who gained fame with his low-budget hit 'Kantara', will write the script but won't direct.

What's the story After the phenomenal success of Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, pan-India star Prabhas is reportedly joining hands with Kantara director Rishab Shetty, reported Deccan Chronicle. Shetty is currently busy with a prequel of Kantara and will reportedly start his project with Prabhas after that. The coming together of the two giants is expected to create a storm in the industry.

Having worked with top directors like SS Rajamouli, Sujeeth, and Nag Ashwin, Prabhas has reportedly given a nod to a story by Shetty. The actor is on a three-film deal with Hombale Films—the makers of KGF and Kantara—and is on the lookout for scripts that will elevate his career. Reportedly, while Shetty will pen the script for this one, he won't be directing it. Apart from this film, Prabhas also has Spirit and The Raja Saab in the pipeline.

Shetty shot to fame with his low-budget blockbuster, Kantara. The film's success catapulted him to nationwide fame. His Kantara prequel, which has a much bigger budget than its predecessor, will be released in 2025. Apart from this project, Shetty is also working on a pan-India film, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh.