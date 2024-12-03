Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishab Shetty is set to portray the legendary Maratha warrior, Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film 'The Pride of Bharat', directed by Singh.

This film, joining over 60 other screen adaptations of Shivaji's life, will utilize international technical talent and advanced visual effects.

Another film, 'Raja Shivaji', tracing Shivaji's early life, is also in the works by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

Rishab Shetty to headline 'The Pride of Bharat'

Rishab Shetty to portray great Maratha warrior: Shivaji Maharaj

By Tanvi Gupta 12:09 pm Dec 03, 202412:09 pm

What's the story National Film Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty will portray the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's upcoming historical drama, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Per a report by Variety, the film will tell the story of the beloved 17th-century Indian ruler, Shivaji Bhonsle. This new addition further enhances Shetty's already stellar lineup which includes the highly-awaited Kantara 2 (2025) and Jai Hanuman (2026).

'Pride of Bharat': Singh's first feature film as director

Singh, who has produced critically acclaimed films such as Mary Kom (2014), Aligarh (2015), and Jhund (2022), debuted as a director with the ZEE5 original Safed in 2023. The Pride of Bharat will be his first theatrical feature film as a director. The production will employ international technical talent and advanced visual effects to bring the story of Shivaji to life on screen.

Shetty and Singh expressed their sentiments about the film

Shetty reportedly said it is an "honor beyond words" to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said, "He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen." Meanwhile, Singh said Shetty was his "first and only choice" for the role as he truly "embodies the strength, spirit, and valor" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

'Pride of Bharat' to join list of Shivaji's screen adaptations

The Pride of Bharat will join a long list of over 60 screen adaptations about Shivaji and his associates across film and television, starting with Sinhagad in 1933. Meanwhile, the upcoming film will be released in multiple Indian languages with a lavish budget. Another project tracing the journey of young Shivaji, titled Raja Shivaji, has also been announced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. It is helmed by Riteish Deshmukh.