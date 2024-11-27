Summarize Simplifying... In short Iman Vellani, known for her role as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to star in a new 'Twilight' movie, marking her first non-Marvel role.

She will be joined by a star-studded cast including Maddie Ziegler, Levi Miller, and Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear.

The film, directed by Claire McCarthy, is currently being shot in Vancouver.

Iman Vellani to star in 'Shiver'

A new 'Twilight' is coming, and it stars Iman Vellani

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Nov 27, 202402:10 am

What's the story Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been cast in Shiver, a movie adaptation of a Twilight-esque young adult fantasy romance novel. The novel, published in 2009, is part of The Wolves of Mercy Falls series by Maggie Stiefvater. It revolves around a young woman, Grace, who is saved from wolves by a yellow-eyed wolf as a child and later falls in love with a man, Sam, with the same yellow eyes. Here's more about it.

Lead roles

'Shiver' cast includes Maddie Ziegler and Levi Miller

Maddie Ziegler and Levi Miller have been roped in to play the lead roles of Grace and Sam, respectively. Ziegler is known for her performance in The Fallout and for her stint in the reality TV series Dance Moms. Miller has earlier played prominent roles in movies like Pan, Better Watch Out, and Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time.

Production update

Other cast members and production details of 'Shiver'

Along with Vellani, the cast of Shiver also features former Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, Longlegs's Alicia Witt, Shazam!'s Ross Butler, The Hunger Games's Alexander Ludwig, Andi Mack's Sofia Wylie, and The Spiderwick Chronicles's Lyon Daniels. The film is being shot in Vancouver and is directed by Claire McCarthy, who previously helmed Ophelia.

Career shift

'Shiver' marks Vellani's 1st non-Marvel role

Vellani's casting in Shiver is especially significant as it marks her first role outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is beloved for her portrayal of Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. This new role adds another layer of interest to the upcoming movie. Kinnear, who received an Academy Award nomination for As Good as It Gets and starred in Best Picture winner Little Miss Sunshine, is another notable addition to Shiver's supporting cast.