By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Nov 15, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Hombale Films, the production house behind the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara, has announced its next venture. The company is known for making content-driven films that often explore Indian mythology and rural narratives. On Friday (November 15), they teased their upcoming project on social media with a poster and an intriguing caption: "When faith is challenged, he appears...First look on Nov 16th at 3:33pm, (sic)." The project is helmed by Ashwin Kumar.

The announcement by Hombale Films has sent fans into a frenzy. Many took to social media to express their excitement, with one fan writing, "Homable films are on a mission to produce good movies...the poster looks amazing." Another speculated the project might be related to Hanuman, considering the religious undertones of the poster. But will the film explore mythology or tell a new story?

Apart from this new project, fans are also excited for Kantara: Chapter 1. The prequel promises to take audiences into a world filled with mythological depth and cultural significance. The upcoming film has Rishab Shetty in an important role, making fans even more excited. After Bagheera's success, Hombale Films hopes to rule the industry with exciting projects like Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.