Anushka Shetty is back with a bang in her upcoming film 'Ghaati', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The film, currently in its final production stages, is a multi-lingual release, promising a blend of ruthlessness and grit.

Besides 'Ghaati', Shetty is also set to make her Malayalam debut with 'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer'.

'Ghaati' first look: Anushka Shetty brings ruthlessness, grit to screen

By Tanvi Gupta 01:50 pm Nov 07, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The makers of Ghaati released the first-look poster of the film on Thursday, featuring actor Anushka Shetty. The release was timed perfectly with the actor's 43rd birthday, making it a double celebration. In the poster, Shetty is seen smoking a cigar with a fierce expression and bloodied injuries on her forehead and hands. "VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND. The Queen will now rule #GHAATI, (sic)," the caption read.

Reunion project

'Ghaati' marks the reunion of Shetty and director Krish Jagarlamudi

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is bankrolled by UV Creations, a production house that has worked with Shetty on her last three films. This film also marks a reunion for Shetty and Jagarlamudi, who had worked together on the 2010 hit film Vedam. Fans are hoping that this new collaboration will replicate the success of their previous joint venture.

Production update

'Ghaati' production details and release information

Ghaati is currently in its final stages of production. The film's cinematography has been handled by Manojh Reddy Katasani, with music scored by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. Thota Tharrani is the art director, while Chanakya Reddy Toorupu handles editing. The story was provided by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao and dialogues were penned by Sai Madhav Burra. A release date for Ghaati hasn't been announced yet but it will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Career highlights

Shetty's career trajectory and upcoming projects

Shetty, who shot to fame with the 2009 film Arundhati, became a pan-India star with the Baahubali films. Although her career took a slight dip after Baahubali, she made a successful comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. She was last spotted in Jeypore, Odisha for the shoot of another upcoming project with her Baahubali co-star Ramya Krishnan. Apart from Ghaati, Shetty will also make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer.