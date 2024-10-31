Summarize Simplifying... In short Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K. Brown are set to star in the crime-thriller 'By Any Means', based on the true story of a mafia hitman hired by the FBI to solve civil rights leaders' murders in 1966 Mississippi.

Wahlberg, fresh from 'Arthur the King' and 'The Family Plan', is also lined up for several other roles, while Brown, an Emmy-winner known for 'This Is Us', recently bagged an Oscar nomination.

The film, directed by Elegance Bratton, is set to start production in March.

'By Any Means' is in the works

Mark Wahlberg-Sterling K Brown to lead crime-thriller 'By Any Means'

By Isha Sharma 12:17 pm Oct 31, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Director Elegance Bratton, known for his 2022 narrative feature The Inspection, will be directing a new true-life crime thriller titled By Any Means, reported Deadline. The film will feature Oscar nominees Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K Brown. It is being produced by Hammerstone Studios, Thunder Road Films, Freedom Principle, and North. Five. Six.

Plot details

'By Any Means' is based on a true story

By Any Means draws its story from the Black List script CI34 by Sascha Penn and Theodore Witcher. Per Deadline, the film is "based on the incredible true story of the notorious mafia hitman who was hired by Hoover's FBI off-the-books and partnered with a young Black special agent to hunt down those responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in 1966 Mississippi." Production for By Any Means is set to start in March.

Actor updates

Wahlberg and Brown's recent projects and upcoming roles

Fresh off Arthur the King and The Family Plan, Wahlberg has also signed a sequel to the latter. He will be seen in Lionsgate's action thriller Flight Risk, Shane Black's Amazon crime thriller Play Dirty, and the action comedy Balls Up. Brown, known for his Emmy-winning performances in This Is Us and American Crime Story, recently received an Oscar nomination for his role in Cord Jefferson's American Fiction.

Director's portfolio

Bratton's previous works and ongoing projects

Bratton's debut narrative feature The Inspection, inspired by his experiences as a US Marine, premiered at TIFF and closed the New York Film Festival. He also directed FX's horror drama Grotesquerie and Viceland docuseries My House. He is currently working on a feature documentary titled Move Ya Body while co-running the production company Freedom Principle with his producing partner Gordon.