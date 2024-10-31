Mark Wahlberg-Sterling K Brown to lead crime-thriller 'By Any Means'
Director Elegance Bratton, known for his 2022 narrative feature The Inspection, will be directing a new true-life crime thriller titled By Any Means, reported Deadline. The film will feature Oscar nominees Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K Brown. It is being produced by Hammerstone Studios, Thunder Road Films, Freedom Principle, and North. Five. Six.
'By Any Means' is based on a true story
By Any Means draws its story from the Black List script CI34 by Sascha Penn and Theodore Witcher. Per Deadline, the film is "based on the incredible true story of the notorious mafia hitman who was hired by Hoover's FBI off-the-books and partnered with a young Black special agent to hunt down those responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in 1966 Mississippi." Production for By Any Means is set to start in March.
Wahlberg and Brown's recent projects and upcoming roles
Fresh off Arthur the King and The Family Plan, Wahlberg has also signed a sequel to the latter. He will be seen in Lionsgate's action thriller Flight Risk, Shane Black's Amazon crime thriller Play Dirty, and the action comedy Balls Up. Brown, known for his Emmy-winning performances in This Is Us and American Crime Story, recently received an Oscar nomination for his role in Cord Jefferson's American Fiction.
Bratton's previous works and ongoing projects
Bratton's debut narrative feature The Inspection, inspired by his experiences as a US Marine, premiered at TIFF and closed the New York Film Festival. He also directed FX's horror drama Grotesquerie and Viceland docuseries My House. He is currently working on a feature documentary titled Move Ya Body while co-running the production company Freedom Principle with his producing partner Gordon.