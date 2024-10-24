Summarize Simplifying... In short Kiara Advani is speculated to star in the upcoming biopic, 'Kamal aur Meena', directed by Malhotra, which will explore the iconic love story of Amrohi and Kumari.

The film, featuring a stellar team including AR Rahman, is based on the couple's personal letters and journals.

The film, featuring a stellar team including AR Rahman, is based on the couple's personal letters and journals.

Meanwhile, another biopic on Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon and designed by Manish Malhotra, has been delayed.

'Kamal aur Meena' is slated for 2026 release

Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari? Here's what we know

By Tanvi Gupta 04:56 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story The internet is abuzz with rumors that Bollywood actor Kiara Advani could be playing the legendary actor Meena Kumari in the upcoming film Kamal aur Meena. The speculation was sparked by a Reddit user who observed Advani's engagement with the movie's teaser and director Siddharth P Malhotra's recent social media activity. The film, slated for a 2026 release, will tell the enchanting love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari.

Speculation evidence

Social media interactions fueled casting rumors

The Reddit user shared a screenshot of Advani's reaction to the film's announcement post and Malhotra's comments on her social media photos as proof for their speculation. The user wrote, "Although still quite early to say but director of the Meena Kumari biopic recently started following Kiara and continues to comment on her last 3, 4 posts now." "Kiara is also the only actress to like the announcement video of the movie."

Film details

'Kamal aur Meena' to revive iconic Bollywood love story

In September, Malhotra announced his upcoming project, Kamal aur Meena. He had described it as a "cinematic experience that promises to capture one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema." The film will delve into the real-life romance between Amrohi and Kumari, based on over 500 handwritten letters exchanged between them and personal journals detailing their life together.

Production insights

Malhotra's team and another Kumari biopic

Malhotra said he was privileged to direct this true story and the immense responsibility it comes with. He also revealed that the film's making will be a stellar team including Bhavani Iyer Kausar Munir, Kamil Irshad, and music maestro AR Rahman. Separately, fashion designer Manish Malhotra announced a biopic on Kumari's life with actor Kriti Sanon in the lead role, but its production has been delayed for unknown reasons.