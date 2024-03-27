Next Article

'Game Changer's 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani dance their hearts out

By Aikantik Bag 10:32 am Mar 27, 202410:32 am

What's the story The buzz surrounding Mega Power Star Ram Charan's upcoming political thriller Game Changer is increasing day by day. Now, on the occasion of the RRR actor's 39th birthday, the makers unveiled the first song from the film titled Jaragandi. The acclaimed S Thaman has composed music for Jaragandi and is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

More about the song

The song is filled with vibrant colors, picturesque backdrops, and dance sequences by Charan and Kiara Advani. Thaman's trademark music adds a newer edge to the Shankar directorial. The track is crooned by Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan, whereas Prabhu Deva choreographed the track. The song is penned by Anantha Sriram. The movie marks Advani's Telugu debut and is set for a 2024 release.

