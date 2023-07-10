Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shows slight rise

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 12:03 pm 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office. The film was quite steady on weekdays and it was touted to show a huge jump on weekends. However, the film has shown a little rise on its second weekend. The film received mixed reviews from critics. However, the chemistry between Aaryan and Kiara Advani was loved by viewers.

Makers will aim the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 5.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 66.06 crore. It has a good window to earn until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, and Supriya Pathak, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

