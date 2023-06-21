Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has little to no hope

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 10:22 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after a long time. The film has been a sleeper hit at the box office. It received mixed reviews from critics and has been quite slow at the box office. The film had gained a little momentum last week but Adipurush's release hampered it a lot.

Aiming the Rs. 75 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 99 lakh on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 70.38 crore. The makers are currently targeting the Rs. 75 crore mark. Interestingly, the movie is working well in tier-II and tier-III cities. The cast includes Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

