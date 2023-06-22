Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shows growth, gains momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 10:28 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been a sleeper hit as per the box office collection. With Adipurush receiving flak and tanking, this romcom is slowly gaining pace. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-headlined film received mixed reviews from critics. Initially, it performed well on weekends only and mostly in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. Let's see if it can gain momentum.

This upcoming weekend is the test of time

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 1.08 crore on Wednesday, which is an increase from Tuesday's Rs. 99 lakh haul. Overall, it earned Rs. 71.46 crore. The film seems to have found its footing now. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

