Raima Sen to feature in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 10:41 am 1 min read

Raima Sen joins the cast of 'The Vaccine War'

Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most talked-about filmmakers in India, especially after the success of the controversial film The Kashmir Files. As the director is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War, he shared the news of Raima Sen joining the cast of the film. It marks Sen's return to Bollywood after the box office debacle Varanasi.

Sen's experience of working with Agnihotri

Sen is an adept actor in Bengali cinema and has donned some great characters. Sen spoke to Hindustan Times regarding her collaboration with Agnihotri. She said, "I was ecstatic when The Vaccine War happened. He is a very chilled-out director and lovely to work with. I have great co-actors like Pallavi Joshi and Nana Patekar." Agnihotri is gearing up for a Dussehra 2023 release.

