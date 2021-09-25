Five Bengali films to release during Durga Puja festivities

Bengali film superstar Dev is in the lead of two flicks, 'Golondaj' and 'Hobu Chandra Raja Gobuchandra Mantri'

Five Bengali films are slated to hit the big screen this Durga Puja, as the producers are optimistic about a good response following the rise in footfall at cinema halls showing Bengali films with fresh content. Bengali film superstar Dev is in the lead of two flicks, period piece Golondaj and fantasy comedy having political overtones Hobu Chandra Raja Gobuchandra Mantri.

Films

Three films will release on October 10, Maha Panchami

Baazi has Bengali hero Jeet and Mimi Chakraborty in the lead. All three films will be released on October 10, the day of Maha Panchami, producers said. Two other Bengali films Bony, which starred versatile actor Parambrata Chatterjee and Takhon Kuasha Chhilo, having late Soumitra Chatterjee in the lead and Saswata Chatterjee in an important role will also be released during the festive season.

Information

Saibal Mitra expressed joy over the release of his film

Director of Takhon Kuasha Chhilo, Saibal Mitra expressed joy that the film, made in 2019, will release on October 8 because it starred thespian Soumitra Chatterjee and will be the first film to hit the screen after his death about a year back.

Audience

'Mukhosh' had recorded a houseful despite pandemic threat

A spokesperson of SVF, producers of Golondaj, a biopic of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari who had made the country proud by his barefoot football skills against a club of Britishers, said the situation is encouraging as proved in the audience response to Mukhosh. Mukhosh had recorded a houseful or decent crowd in the few weeks after release despite the pandemic threat.

Hope

Want audience to see both my films: Dev

"We are confident that the film will be accepted by audiences as halls and plexes are maintaining all COVID-19 protocols, " she added. Dev said, "I wish all the films, having my friends in the cast, are seen by the audiences. But I'll surely want that two of my films are not missed by anyone who visits the theaters on five puja days."

Quote

Habit of going to halls should be brought back: Saha

Satadip Saha, owner of a local multiplex chain and a producer, said "the response from the audience should be continuous." "The habit of going to halls should be brought back to the public and not every film can be made for OTT release," he said.