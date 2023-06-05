Entertainment

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer: Kartik-Kiara headline seemingly cliche romance drama

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 11:43 am 2 min read

The trailer of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is out now

Monday has come bearing good news for the fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani! Ahead of its premiere on June 29, the trailer of their upcoming musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally been unveiled. Directed by Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal), the movie has been bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. It is Aaryan's second and Advani's first release of 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Satyaprem Ki Katha's appeal emanates from the pairing of Advani and Aaryan, who earlier starred in 2022's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Moreover, Vidwans is known for the National Award-winning drama Anandi Gopal, which makes the project worth keeping an eye out for.

Additionally, with Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, cinegoers have proved that they are interested in watching romantic stories, so SKK might click!

Same old love story with possibly a big twist

The trailer has not given much away and is essentially an extension of the teaser. Brimming with vibrant colors, dance, music, and picturesque locations, it focuses on the initial meeting and the subsequent romance between Satyaprem (Aaryan) and Katha (Advani). However, the clip hints that there will be a twist or a secret that will derail their plans and their lives will go awry.

Learn more about the cast and crew of 'SKK'

The film was earlier called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but its title was later changed owing to some backlash. It stars an ensemble cast comprising Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Rajpal Yadav, and Supriya Pathak. The music is helmed by Payal Dev, Manan Bhardwaj, and Tanishk Bagchi, and so far, one song, titled Naseeb Se, has been released from the album.

Future: What are the two actors working on?

After Satyaprem Ki Katha, the lead actors will be busy with their other respective projects. Aaryan will be headlining two major Bollywood franchises in the coming months: Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He has also been roped in by Kabir Khan for a film based on a true story. Advani's next big project, on the other hand, is Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan.

