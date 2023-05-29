Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' manages to grow on weekend

May 29, 2023

The Kerala Story witnessed an unprecedented success in terms of box office collection and it will set a benchmark for many upcoming films. The Sudipto Sen directorial has become one of the highest grossers of 2023 and even on its fourth weekend, it grew by a considerable amount. However, the film has been dealing with many controversies ever since its announcement.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 4.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 224.47 crore. As per trends, it will have a crucial weekend ahead. The cast is headlined by Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Yogita Bihani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film performed well even after receiving negative reviews from critics.

