Entertainment

Is 'Shaktimaan' film happening? Here's what Mukesh Khanna said

Is 'Shaktimaan' film happening? Here's what Mukesh Khanna said

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 05, 2023, 11:39 am 3 min read

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna provided a status update on the upcoming film 'Shaktimaan'

Sony Pictures International, in collaboration with Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International, announced in early 2022 that they would be producing the biggest Indian superhero film, Shaktimaan. Following the release of a teaser in February 2022, the anticipation reached new heights, but there has been no official update about its progress since then. Recently, Khanna—the original Shaktimaan—provided an update on its status. Here's what he said.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Shaktimaan—the Indian superhero—has held a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences for over two decades.

The character was introduced in 1997 through an eponymous TV show which aired on Doordarshan.

It quickly became a cultural phenomenon and is still cherished by many. Its success led to the creation of a comic book series and several spin-off shows.

'Shaktimaan' is mounted on a mammoth budget of Rs. 200-300cr

Khanna, on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, provided an update on this upcoming movie and stated that every aspect of the film is being carefully considered. "The movie is definitely in the works," the actor stated. "Contracts have been signed. The film would cost Rs. 200-300cr and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one who made Spider-Man," the veteran actor further explained.

'Shaktimaan' can't be made without me…'

"Shaktimaan is coming very soon and there will be a final announcement, where you'll know who'll be in it," Khanna stated while mentioning the fact that he is not allowed to reveal any information about the upcoming project. Khanna further added, "The big question is, will I be Shaktimaan? Who will play it? I can't reveal it, but Shaktimaan can't be made without me!"

Sony Pictures dropped the teaser of 'Shaktimaan' in 2022

The highly-anticipated announcement teaser of Shaktimaan was released in February 2022. With actor-producer Khanna on board, Sony Pictures announced that they had secured the film adaptation rights of Shaktimaan to create a superhero trilogy for the silver screen. The teaser was accompanied by a caption that stated, "As darkness and evil triumph over humanity, it is time for him to make a comeback."

Will Ranveer Singh be leading the venture?

IndiaToday, in July 2022, reported that Ranveer Singh was offered to play the Indian superhero in the film, with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph directing it. The publication cited sources as saying, "Singh has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. However, he hasn't signed it. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character."