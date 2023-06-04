Entertainment

'Find no value in trophies': Naseeruddin Shah confirms repurposing awards

'Find no value in trophies': Naseeruddin Shah confirms repurposing awards

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 04, 2023, 10:31 pm 3 min read

Naseeruddin Shah confirms using Filmfare trophies as door handles

Naseeruddin Shah is undoubtedly an exceptional actor. However, his strong opinions and viewpoints are what sets him apart from the rest of the Bollywood celebrities. In a recent interview, the actor confirmed the rumors surrounding his unique use of the Filmfare Awards he had received, making headlines. It was revealed that he had indeed repurposed the awards by transforming them into door handles.

Why does this story matter?

The 72-year-old is widely considered one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, boasting an impressive repertoire of over 90 films.

In addition to his performances, Shah continues to make headlines for his unfiltered thoughts.

Whether it is criticizing the behavior of cricketer Virat Kohli on the field or questioning the contribution of Dilip Kumar, Shah has shared his views fearlessly.

'I understood awards are a result of lobbying'

During an interview with The Lallantop, Shah admitted that he used to feel happy when he received awards initially. However, he later realized that the trophies were accumulating around him. He added, "But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later, I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of their merit."

Shah revealed he used Filmfare trophies as washroom handles

Shah admitted his personal reluctance to fully embrace competitive awards, stating, "If you just pick one person from the lot and say that 'This is the best actor of the year', how's it fair?" He went on to share an intriguing anecdote, revealing, "When I built a farmhouse, I decided to put these awards there. The (washroom) handles are made of the Filmfare Swards."

Shah discussed complex relationship with his father

During the conversation, Shah opened up about his relationship with his late father. "When I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who...said things like, 'If you do this... you will become a fool.' So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he was seeing all this."

When Shah made unflattering comments about late actor Kumar

In 2021, shortly after Kumar's demise, Shah, in an article in The Indian Express, expressed his opinion that the late actor had not left behind any "significant lessons for young actors" and had not made an effort to "groom" future generations. During the interview, Shah also asserted that he stood by his previous remarks. He added, "People got offended. I said what I felt."