Zarina Wahab's 'Ajmer 92' first poster revealed; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 04:10 pm 1 min read

'Ajmer 92' first poster revealed

Over the years, we have seen some gripping tales of real-life crime cases. The makers of Ajmer 92 dropped the first official poster of the film and also revealed the release date. The film is slated to release on July 14, 2023. The film revolves around the gruesome gang rape cases of numerous girls in Ajmer, Rajasthan in 1992.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The crime drama is directed by Pushpendra Singh. The cast includes Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kalra, and Manoj Joshi. The project is bankrolled by Umesh Kumar Tiwari under the Reliance Entertainment banner. The poster depicts newspaper cutouts of the incidents which took place back in 1992. As per media reports, 250 girls were victims of the gruesome crime.

