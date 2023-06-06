Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' fails the Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 10:07 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are two promising stars from the current generation and the duo has produced both hits and misses in these years. Fans were looking forward to their collaboration. Their recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke performed way beyond expectations on the first weekend, however, it failed the first Monday test as per box office collection.

Significant drop in collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 3.8 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 26.38 crore. The film is working well in Tier II and Tier III cities of India. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

