#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is slow amidst competition

Mani Ratnam is a maverick on celluloid and has directed several modern-day classics, over the years. His recently released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II has received positive reviews from critics and is loved by many all across the world. The box office collection has been humongous and now it is facing tremendous competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Steady collection on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 175.42 crore. It has crossed the Rs. 300 mark globally. The cast includes "Jayam" Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

