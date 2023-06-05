Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' mints huge in first weekend

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked the return of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on celluloid. Both actors had their respective theatrical releases way back in 2020. This film had no buzz since its trailer release but it has picked up on word of mouth and is minting quite well, especially in the Tier II and Tier III cities in India.

Momentum seems to be good for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 9.9 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 22.59 crore. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film is working well. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It will mint well until the release of Adipurush.

