Sulochana Latkar death: Funeral to take place today evening

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Actor Sulochana Latkar's funeral is scheduled for Monday evening in Mumbai

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana Latkar—famous for playing the onscreen mother to several top-billed stars—passed away on Sunday night (June 4). She was 94 and the news of her death was confirmed to the press by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar. Latkar was reportedly struggling with "health issues and breathing difficulties." Latkar's funeral will take place at Shivaji Park Crematorium around 5:30pm.

Before the funeral, 'antim darshan' will transpire at her residence

The actor was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai-based hospital for prolonged illness but succumbed to health complications on Sunday. Her family has also shared that her antim darshan will take place at her Prabhadevi residence from 11:00am-5:00pm. Luminaries from the Hindi and Marathi film industries, along with some Marathi politicians are expected to attend the last rites/funeral of the late Padma Shri recipient.

Noted celebrities have paid their respects

As soon as the news of her death broke out, celebrities took to social media to pay respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema," while Madhuri Dixit penned, "Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses. My favorite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika."

Latkar's career reportedly began in 1946

Latkar reportedly had about 50 films in Marathi and 250 films in Hindi to her credit and was active in the industry between 1946 and 1995. One of the earliest films in which she played the protagonist's mother was Dil Deke Dekho (1959). Bahkta Raj (1960), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), and Shola Aur Shabnam (1962) were some of her earliest films.

She collaborated with several leading actors

Latkar reportedly had frequent collaborations with actors such as Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, and Rajesh Khanna. Her most popular Hindi films are Khoon Bhari Maang, Himmatwala, Raj Tilak, Prem Geet, Naagin, Sanyasi, Rakhi Aur Hathkadi, Kati Patang, and Johny Mera Naam, among others. She was the recipient of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, awarded by the Maharashtra government in 2009.