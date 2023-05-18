Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' not being able to jailbreak

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 11:06 am 1 min read

'Custody' box office collection

Naga Chaitanya is a bonafide budding star of Telugu films. The actor's recent release Custody has not been raking in as per the expectations. It is the costliest film of Chaitanya and it has fallen flat on its face. The film received negative reviews from critics and viewers. It is also facing steady competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Failed to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the cop drama raked in Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 9.33 crore. The project failed to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark and a crucial weekend lies ahead. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi.

