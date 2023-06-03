Entertainment

Box office: Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke...' starts on decent note

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 03, 2023, 11:27 am 2 min read

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film released in the theaters on Friday (June 2)

Bollywood's latest offering to the audience this week is director Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, it was released in the theaters on Friday. The romantic comedy-drama marks the first collaboration between the two actors. But did their chemistry click with the audience? As per reports, the movie got a decent start at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the first theatrical release for Kaushal and Khan since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Khan, on the other hand, was recently seen in Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Both movies skipped theatrical release and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opened to Rs. 6 crore

Despite the mixed reviews it received, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was able to pull audiences to theaters. According to reports, it collected approximately Rs. 5.5-6 crore (nett) on its first day at the box office. With this, it has become the second biggest opener of Kaushla's career after Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Khan's fourth biggest opener after Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Kedarnath.

Before release, special screening was held in Indore

Utekar's film revolves around a middle-class couple belonging to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The film was also completely shot in the city at various locations, including the century-old Indore Christian College. Therefore, the makers organized a special screening there for all the fans on Wednesday, two days before its official release, when Kaushal, Khan, and Utekar arrived in Indore for its promotions.

Everything to know about 'Zara Hatke'

In the movie, Kaushal and Khan play a happily married couple that decides to take a divorce, despite being madly in love with each other. How and why they seek a divorce is what the film is based on. It is backed by producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is written by Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai, and Ramiz Khan.

