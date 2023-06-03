Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What makers stand to gain from #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai's theatrical release

#NewsBytesExplainer: What makers stand to gain from #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai's theatrical release

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 03, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is now available in select cinemas in certain locations in India

In a first, Manoj Bajpayee-led courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai—which is streaming on ZEE5—is now available in selected cinemas. Per the data provided by analyst Taran Adarsh, it has opened at 20 locations in four circuits in India: six in Mumbai, nine in Delhi/UP, one in Rajasthan, and four in Bihar. Do the makers stand to gain anything from this unprecedented move?

The movie can now be considered for National Awards

The most obvious reason why the critically acclaimed film has made its way to the theaters is that it'll now be eligible for a National Award. It is being considered one of Bajpayee's most electrifying performances ever and he is already being pegged as a worthy contender for the Best Actor award. Notably, as things stand currently, OTT releases don't qualify for the award.

Will this lead to new trend in the film industry?

The usual trend in the post-COVID world is to first release the movie theatrically and then release it on OTT. However, this is the first time that a movie has been released in theaters due to fans' love. This may start a new trend where makers will first gauge the audience's response through a brief OTT release and then expand the movie theatrically.

Fans will see Bajpayee on 70mm after a long time

Bajpayee's last theatrical release was Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in 2020. Since then, he has been a part of many projects, but they have been restricted to OTT. Apoorv Singh Karki's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, thus, is an unexpected treat for the Satya actor's fans who will finally get to see him on 70mm after a long time.

Know more about the cast and crew

The courtroom drama has been presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. It has been penned by Deepak Kingrani (Special Ops) and co-stars Kaustav Sinha (Rocket Boys) and Ajay Soni (Cubicles). The cinematography is by Arjun Kukreti (TVF Pitchers), whereas the editing has been done by Sumeet Kotian (The Family Man). It is Bajpayee's second release of 2023 after Gulmohar.