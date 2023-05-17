Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' shows no improvement

'Custody' box office collection

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most famous young actors in Telugu films. The actor's recently released film Custody is his costliest film to date. Unfortunately, it has fallen flat on its face and has not been able to rake in well in terms of box office collection. The film received negative reviews from critics and word of mouth has been negative too.

Failed to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Venkat Prabhu directorial earned Rs. 94 lakh on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 8.52 crore. The bilingual (Telugu and Tamil) film has not been able to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark yet. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi.

