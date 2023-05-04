Entertainment

Box office: 'Agent' not likely to see the silver lining

Akhil Akkineni's recently released thriller Agent received huge flak and fell flat on its face. The spy thriller was in the buzz and anticipation was quite high. The film looked promising too as per its look. It is pitted against Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and the Surender Reddy directorial got crushed by the magnum opus. The box office collections are very disappointing.

Failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 44 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 9.83 crore. The film seems to have no chance of revival. Producer Ajay Sunkara tweeted a while back taking the blame for this commercial disaster. The cast includes Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya, among others. It is also bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy.

