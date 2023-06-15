Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is on a downhill

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is on a downhill

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 10:46 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a recently released rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The film marks the return of the duo to theatrical release after years. The film is performing well on weekends but its box office collection is dropping drastically on weekdays. The movie opened to mixed reviews from critics but has been working well in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The film's collection keeps dropping further

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial raked in Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 61.02 crore. There is a slight drop from Tuesday's collection and it seems that the film will face tough competition from Adipurush, releasing on Friday. This rom-com is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline