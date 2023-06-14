Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' is slow yet steady

The Kerala Story is setting a benchmark for films not headlined by A-listers of Bollywood. The film has become slow in its sixth week but it's quite steady as per box office collection. Ever since the announcement, the film divided the house and was a part of many debates. This helped in creating the buzz and in turn, its box office success.

Inching closer to the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 30 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 240.82 crore. The film has a good window to rake in some more money until the release of Adipurush. The cast includes Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Banalani. The project is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

