#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's tumultuous ride continues

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 10:41 am 1 min read

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after a long time. This rom-com is having a tumultuous ride as per box office collection. On weekends, it's raking in well but at times slowing down on weekdays or holding the fort. This unstable trend is not a good sign. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film is steady in second week

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall it earned Rs. 58.85 crore. The movie is working well in tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

