Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' is sinking in the sea of Bollywood

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' is sinking in the sea of Bollywood

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 10:26 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

Om Raut's Adipurush was one of the most sought-after films of 2023 and it failed to deliver to its viewers. The film opened to huge numbers and collected over Rs. 300 crore globally in the first weekend. The film's dialogues, shoddy VFX, and unimaginative storytelling received flak from viewers and critics. The makers changed some dialogues to do damage control.

Collections are diminishing every day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the magnum opus earned Rs. 7.4 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 255.2 crore. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-series. However, co-writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has been subjected to heavy flak.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline