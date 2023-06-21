Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' crashes with low chances of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 10:19 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

The mighty have fallen! Adipurush is a prime example of how important word of mouth is and how negative buzz pulls down a movie. The Om Raut directorial had a great opening and a good first-weekend collection. The flak resulted in a declining box office collection. The film received negative reviews from critics and has also been banned in Nepal.

Disappointing collection on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the magnum opus earned Rs. 10.8 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 247.9 crore. It is quite tough for the Prabhas-headlined film to pick it up from here. The makers are changing its dialogues after it received flak from viewers. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, among others.

