Kangana Ranaut announces 'Tiku Weds Sheru' release date

Written by Isha Sharma June 12, 2023 | 01:46 pm 2 min read

'Tiku Weds Sheru' is the first movie of Kangana Ranaut's production house Manikarnika Films and will release on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video

After being stuck in limbo for some time, Kangana Ranaut's maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru is ready for release. The project, backed by Manikarnika Films, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and will stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. It will be Siddiqui's third release of the year after Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah and Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

The titular characters will be chasing their 'Bollywood dream'

Earlier, there was uncertainty about whether the light-hearted drama will take the theatrical route or choose the digital path, but Ranaut's announcement on Monday afternoon made things clearer. She tweeted, "Here's my first production under my own banner... Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate Bollywood dream!"

Expect a love story laced with dark humor

The venture has been directed by Sai Kabir (Holy Cow, Revolver Rani) and written by Kabir and Amit Tiwari. When the movie was announced, the Queen actor revealed it is "a love story and a satire with dark humor." "We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she had said about the film's digital release.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor showered praises on Ranaut

While speaking to Amar Ujala recently, Siddiqui said, "I haven't yet seen a better producer than Kangana. She used to create a good atmosphere on the set with her positive thinking. Everyone used to feel affinity. There is no doubt that she is one of the best actresses in our country. As good an actor as she is, she is also a good producer."

Future: Here's where we will see the actors next

Siddiqui will soon be seen in Haddi, helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has previously served as a second unit director in AK vs AK. Siddiqui will portray dual roles in the film, and one of the characters is that of a transgender. Ranaut, on the other hand, has directed and acted in Emergency, slated for theatrical release in October this year.

