Ravi Teja's 'RT73' title to be announced today; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 01:36 pm 1 min read

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on a signing spree! The quintessential superstar of Telugu films has delivered two big hits this year which include Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. As the actor prepares for his upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao, the makers of another of his upcoming films will announce the title on Monday. As of now, the project is tentatively titled RT73.

The makers of RT73 will unveil the title at 6:03pm on Monday. The project is bankrolled by People Media Factory and it is being helmed by cinematographer-turned-director, Karthik Gattamneni. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be titled Eagle and it also stars Anupama Parameshwaran. Fans will be eager for this film, especially after Ravanasura tanked at the box office.

