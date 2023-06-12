Entertainment

Jungkook falls asleep during live; 6M fans watch him sleep

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 12, 2023 | 01:13 pm 2 min read

BTS's Jungkook fell asleep during a live stream

When BTS's vocalist Jungkook conducts a live broadcast, ARMYs (BTS's fans) prepare themselves to expect the unexpected. The maknae of the group, recently went live on Weverse to engage with his fans and eventually dozed off leaving the live stream to end on its own. In a delightful rare sight, millions of viewers witnessed the adorable and peaceful slumber of their beloved K-pop star.

Jungkook's sleepy live stream captivated millions of fans

Wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt that revealed his tattoos, Jungkook appeared in bed, tucked under white sheets. During the live session, he playfully remarked, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy," while showing his pillow to the camera. Eventually, the singer dozed off on-screen, and the live stream continued for an additional 21 minutes with nearly 6M viewers tuned in.

Take a look at this fan-made video of Jungkook sleeping

ARMYs couldn't handle the overwhelming cuteness of it all!

Jungkook quickly became a Twitter trend with 8,90,000 tweets within hours of going live. One user commented, "So the 6.6M of us were practically in Jungkook's bedroom...this parasocial relationship is getting out of hand." Another fan proudly shared, "I feel so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully in this session." A witty comment emerged: "The neck pillow is officially sold out."

In the past, Jungkook has fallen asleep during live streams

Jungkook dozing off during a live broadcast is nothing new! During a Weverse live on March 4, fans were taken by surprise when the stream abruptly ended, leaving them watching a burning candle, as Jungkook dozed off after entertaining ARMYs for hours. On March 14, the Butter singer treated ARMYs to another engaging live broadcast, where he addressed his "falling asleep during live" incident.

Meanwhile, a look at Jungkook's solo ventures

In 2022, Jungkook embarked on solo endeavors with the release of his track My You in June, which served as a special gift to BTS ARMY on the group's ninth anniversary. Furthermore, recent reports suggest that Jungkook will unveil a solo album, reportedly slated for release on July 14. However, no official confirmation has been issued by BTS's agency, BigHit Entertainment, as of now.

