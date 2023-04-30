Entertainment

Why Abhishek Bachchan's feminist remark is winning hearts on Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 30, 2023, 12:36 pm 2 min read

Abhishek Bachchan has won hearts for his feminist response on Twitter

Abhishek Bachchan often keeps winning hearts on Twitter due to his heartwarming and humble responses. Even on occasions when people troll him, Jr. Bachchan responds civilly, and his Twitter account is a goldmine of gentlemanly, refined conversations. He has yet again left Twitter users in awe, and this time, it is for proudly proclaiming that his wife doesn't require his "permission" for anything.

Twitter user asked AB to 'let' Aishwarya sign films

It all started when Bachchan tweeted praising Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, which stars his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, the primary antagonist, and Mandakini, too. The Guru actor said he was "proud" of her and termed the performance her "best so far." In response to this, a Twitter user said, "Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya."

'She doesn't need my permission for anything': Jr. Bachchan

Bachchan, who regularly replies to people on the microblogging site, was quick to revert. He said, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves." The tweet has been viewed over 151K times so far (and counting) and has earned over 400 retweets, with netizens lauding AB for being a true feminist and supporting his wife.

But where did the original tweet go wrong?

While the original tweet (by user @SilamSiva) seems like it is batting for Rai Bachchan and subverting gendered stereotypes, the problem resides with the language. Husbands are partners and not owners of their wives, so, naturally, they don't have the authority to "let" or "disallow" their wives from doing a certain thing. Hence, when men say they "let" their wives work, it's simply sexist.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'PS II'

Ponniyin Selvan II stars "Chiyaan" Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others, and is a sequel to PS I, which was released in September last year. As per Sacnilk, the second part collected Rs. 32cr domestically on its opening day on Friday and Rs. 24cr on Saturday. PS I and PS II are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake 1955 novel.